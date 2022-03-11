Know someone doing great things for their community? Nominate them as a 2022 Leadership Memphis Change Maker

Nominations are open and being accepted through 5 p.m. on December 10, 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Do you know someone who is making changes in Memphis for the better?

You can nominate them as one of Leadership Memphis’ 2022 Change Makers.

Leadership Memphis said Change Makers are “rare and unique forces of positive change” who share a passion for changing the world for the better. They have worked to better their communities, uplift people, and make Memphis a great place.

“Leadership Memphis Change Makers are a transformative group of leaders whose positive impact has enhanced the quality of in our city for countless people,” said Reggie Crenshaw, President and CEO of Leadership Memphis and Volunteer Memphis, in a statement. “We are honored and grateful for the continued support of the community in helping us recognize these outstanding individuals.”

Nominations are open and being accepted through 5 p.m. on December 10, 2021. You can nominate your Change Maker HERE.

The 10 winners will be announced during the Leadership Awards Luncheon on March 11, 2022.

Learn more about Leadership Memphis Change Makers HERE.

Past change makers include Keith Blanchard, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis, Sen. Raumesh Akbari, State Senator, Tennessee General Assembly, Richard Shadyac, President/CEO, ALSAC, Dwayne Spencer, President/CEO, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis, Ekundayo Bandele, Founder/CEO, Hattiloo Theatre and many more. See a full list HERE.