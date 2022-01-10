Ole Miss senior is being mentioned in TIME Magazine

The public policy leadership major is being mentioned in TIME's list of "A Generation Creating Change."

OXFORD, Miss — A senior at the University of Mississippi has been named in TIME Magazine's list of "A Generation Creating Change."

Though still a student, Bobby Hudson, III has established the North Gulfport Advocacy Coalition, a grassroots organization dedicated to educating the public about politics, social advocacy and voter awareness.

The public policy leadership major grew up in Gulfport, Mississippi and found at Ole Miss that he wanted to take what he learned at the university and put it back into the community where he grew up.

“I believe you don’t have to have a formal education; you don’t have to be of a certain age,” Hudson said. “There is no blueprint for this. I believe no matter the constraints of traditional society standards, or whatever the obstacle might be before you, if you put your mind to it, nothing can stop you.”

The magazine interviewed Hudson, along with students from other universities, as a part of their section on young people creating solutions to mental health challenges.

His North Gulfport Advocacy Coalition focuses primarily on topics of concern in Black communities within Gulfport. The group has moderated a town hall between municipal candidates and hosted anti-gun violence block parties as well as other events and programs.

“Ole Miss has shaped me to be more focused on community engagement,” Hudson said. “I have brought to light my passion for community engagement and know what the outcomes of those programs were. There are many transferable skills that I have gained. I really grateful for it. Ole Miss has pushed me to be the best I can be.”

