Otis Sanford named Memphis Rotary Club’s new president

The Rotary Club is a global service organization. Its Memphis chapter has been around since 1914, hosting weekly community conversations with newsmakers, thought leaders, and community change makers.

The Memphis Rotary Club makes constructive and meaningful differences in people's lives, a role Otis says he takes very seriously. Otis is the first African American to hold the title as president. Fellow Rotarian and new Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis was the keynote speaker.