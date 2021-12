Thomas Bradberry was last seen walking in the 3400 block of Bowen Avenue around 3:40pm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing 32-year-old man.

Investigators said Thomas Bradberry was last seen about 3:40 p.m. Thursday walking in the 3400 block of Bowen Avenue.

Bradberry is 5’08” tall, 230 lbs, has grey eyes and blonde hair. He was last seeing wearing a blue and white jacket, blue jeans, and white Nike shoes.