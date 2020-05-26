Pre-sale begins Tuesday for whiskey made by Peyton Manning's bourbon company

Marianne Eaves is the master blender of the distillery. She was Kentucky's first female bourbon distiller since Prohibition.

Peyton Manning is known for many things such as his time playing football for the Vols, his NFL career and his charity work. Now, he's making his mark in a new industry — whiskey.

He and some famous friends started a company selling a 13-year aged cask strength bourbon, and bottles will go on pre-sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. They will have 500 bottles available and Sweetens Cove Spirits Company said it expects to deliver orders in around one week.

The company also asks customers to limit orders to one bottle. The pre-sale is only available in Tennessee, but the company said it will make bottles available beyond the state after the pre-sale.

Manning and his friends said a course at the Sweetens Cove Golf Club inspired them to create the whiskey company. They said that first-timers at the course usually take a celebratory shot of whiskey on their first tee.

Manning and a team of other famous faces, including Tom Nolan, Andy Roddick, Rob Collins and Mark Rivers own the golf course, Sweetens Cove Golf Club.