Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris names Sandra Perry as Chief Information Officer

Sandra Perry makes history as the first Black woman to hold the position.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced today that Sandra Perry has been appointed as Shelby County Government’s Chief Information Officer. The Chief Information Officer is responsible for overseeing the Information Technology Services division, which provides technology services for Shelby County Government's various departments and elected officials. These technology services include the infrastructure, applications, and communications platforms utilized to serve Shelby County residents.

Chief Perry was appointed after having served as interim CIO since September and having served Shelby County in IT Services for over 21 years. Chief Perry is the first Black woman to serve in the role. She is a Memphian, a proud graduate of Melrose High School in the Orange Mound community, and an active member of Overton Park Seventh Day Adventist Church. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Engineering Technology-Computer Systems from the University of Memphis and a master’s degree in Information Technology Management from Western Governors University.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris: “Chief Perry has served our county with distinction for over two decades. Most recently, she has led our IT Services Division amid the unparalleled challenge of keeping our divisions and elected officials connected throughout the pandemic. Her leadership has helped us innovate and better serve our community during this difficult time.”