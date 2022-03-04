Have you seen this missing Memphis man?

Harold Dozier was last seen on foot in the area of VA Hospital and Jefferson Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for missing 67-year-old Harold Robert Dozier of Memphis Friday, March 4.

Dozier has grey hair and brown eyes. According to TBI, he was last seen on foot in the area of VA Hospital and Jefferson Ave. wearing a gray Memphis Tigers hat, a blue Memphis Tigers tank top, blue gym shorts, a black fanny pack, and crocs.

According to TBI, he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.