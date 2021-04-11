Southaven's Austin Riley named to the All-MLB team

Riley was the only player from the Atlanta Braves that was named on the 1st team.

ATLANTA, Georgia — He won the World Series and showed the world how well he can play. Well, now the world is noticing.

Southaven native Austin Riley has been with the Atlanta Braves for his third season in the Major League Baseball (MLB). At 24 years old, he has overcome challenges from games like when he suffered a partially torn LCL in his knee in 2019 and having a rough 2020 season, which led to people wondering if the Braves would trade him. But now that he is a part of a World Series champion team, his popularity with the fans has grown.

Tuesday, the MLB announced the winners for the third annual All-MLB teams. Riley was the only player from the Atlanta Braves that won a spot on the first team.

World Series champion, Silver Slugger and First Team #AllMLB honors - it's been quite the year for @Braves 3B @austinriley1308! pic.twitter.com/CZQogxBrrc — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 24, 2021

Austin Riley ended the 2021 season with a .303 average, 33 homers, 33 doubles and 107 RBIs (Runs Batted In) and has his first All-MLB selection thanks to votes from fans.

The MLB introduced its first-ever "All-MLB Team" awards in 2019 to honor and recognize players and their performance throughout the whole season. There are first and second teams, and fans accounted for half of the votes while an expert panel made up the other half.