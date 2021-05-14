Tami Sawyer elected chair of the Black Caucus of the Shelby County Board of Commissioners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New leadership for a new group.
Thursday, Tami Sawyer was elected chair of the Black Caucus of the Shelby County Board of Commissioners, and Mickell Lowery was elected vice-chair.
The Black Caucus, which was approved this month, will meet monthly, with the goal of “being the driving force for legislation that will benefit Shelby County’s Black population.”
In a statement to Local 24 News, the Black Caucus, “began setting an agenda that will intentionally focus on achieving greater equity by reducing the economic, educational, and opportunity gaps faced by Shelby County’s African American community.”