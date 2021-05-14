x
Tami Sawyer elected chair of the Black Caucus of the Shelby County Board of Commissioners

Mickelle Lowery elected as vice-chair of the new Black caucus.
Credit: Shelby County Board of Commissioners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New leadership for a new group.

Thursday, Tami Sawyer was elected chair of the Black Caucus of the Shelby County Board of Commissioners, and Mickell Lowery was elected vice-chair.

The Black Caucus, which was approved this month, will meet monthly, with the goal of “being  the  driving  force  for  legislation  that  will  benefit  Shelby  County’s  Black  population.”

In a statement to Local 24 News, the Black Caucus, “began setting an agenda that will intentionally focus on achieving greater  equity  by  reducing  the  economic,  educational,  and  opportunity  gaps  faced  by  Shelby  County’s African American community.”

