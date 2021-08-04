x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

People

Tennessee Medal of Honor recipient Charles H. Coolidge dies

Coolidge received the Medal of Honor for actions he took in October 1944 during WWII.
Credit: Congressional Medal of Honor Society
Charles Coolidge

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tennessee Metal of Honor recipient Charles H. Coolidge has died. He was 99.

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society announced in a statement that Coolidge died Tuesday in Chattanooga. 

Coolidge received the Medal of Honor for actions he took in October 1944 during WWII when he assumed command of his Army unit during a German attack over a four-day period. 

Coolidge returned to Tennessee after his Army service. 

The Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center in Chattanooga is named in his honor and tells the stories of Medal of Honor recipients since the Civil War. 

Coolidge will be buried at the Chattanooga National Military Cemetery with full military honors.
Remembering Charles H. Coolidge - Congressional Medal of Honor Society
Congressional Medal of Honor Society Posted In: Blog Posts | April 7, 2021 The following was written by the Coolidge family in memory of Charles H. Coolidge: Tennessee has lost a beloved son and one of its bravest men. Charles Henry Coolidge, 99, of Signal Mountain, passed away peacefully 6 April 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, TN surrounded by family.
Congressional Medal of Honor Society |Apr 07, 2021

Related Articles