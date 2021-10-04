Three Mid-South artists honored by Governor Lee

Since 1971, the Governor’s Arts Awards have celebrated those who have made outstanding contributions to the state’s cultural life.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Governor Lee has announced the 2021 recipients of the Governor’s Arts Awards. This award, Tennessee’s highest honor in the arts, celebrates those who have made outstanding contributions to the state’s cultural life.

“Tennessee has a rich artistic heritage, and we are proud of these outstanding recipients who are leaders in the arts across our state,” said Gov. Lee. “Maria and I congratulate each of them, and we are proud of their accomplishments.”

The recipients come from all walks of life and symbolize the tremendous variety of the arts and culture of Tennessee.

“The awards are a testimony to the value that the arts bring to our communities, our schools, and our lives,” said Jan McNally, Chair of the Tennessee Arts Commission.