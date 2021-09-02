TN House committee passes bill to put Dolly Parton statue on Capitol grounds

The bill will have to pass the full House and Senate before it arrives on Governor Bill Lee's desk to become a law.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A plan to build a statue of Dolly Parton on the Tennessee State Capitol grounds is one step closer to happening.

Tennessee Representative John Mark Windle (D-Livingston) introduced the bill (HB0135) on Jan. 13 requesting the State Capitol Commission to start planning the installation of a statue of Dolly Parton on capitol grounds.

A House committee passed the bill on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

According to the bill, the statue would be created and installed to recognize Dolly Parton for all that she has contributed to Tennessee.

The statute would be located on the Capitol grounds facing in the direction of the Ryman Auditorium.

The bill explains that there will be a separate account within the state general fund that will be known as the Dolly Parton fund. The fund is for the design, construction, and installation of the statue.

The bill still a long way from becoming law, though. It will have to pass the full House and Senate before it arrives on Governor Bill Lee's desk.