TENNESSEE, USA — State lawmakers approved two measures shining the light on Sevierville's favorite daughter.

The first is a House resolution honoring Dolly Parton. It recognizes Dolly as a "multi-talented writer, entertainer, and businesswoman."

House lawmakers approved it on Monday.

The second measure is a bill adopting Dolly's rendition of "Amazing Grace" as the state song.

Lawmakers also passed that measure.