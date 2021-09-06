Tommy Peters, Beale Street businessman & founder of B.B. King's Blues Club in Memphis, has died after battling COVID-19

Peters was the man behind Beale Street Blues Company, serving as President and CEO. The company is behind several popular places - including Lafayette's Music Room.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis businessman, entrepreneur, and music lover Tommy Peters has passed away after battling COVID-19.

We're told Peters died in Orlando, Florida, and had been in the hospital for a couple of weeks.

Peters was known in the bluff city as the man behind Beale Street Blues Company, serving as President and CEO. The company is behind several well-known local music joints like B. B. King’s Blues Club, Lafayette’s Music Room, and restaurants like Itta Bena and Moondance. He also owned places in other cities, including Orlando, Florida.

Peters received a Brass Note on Beale Street in 2011.

