Two Collierville Police officers, dragged 300 yards during traffic stop, earn Purple Heart awards

Officer Rachel Tigner and Officer Jacqueline were seriously injured during the encounter.

COLLIERVILLE, Tennessee — Two officers with the Collierville Police Department have taken “to protect and serve” to the next level.

During a traffic stop on Houston Levee near Highway 385 in January, Officer Rachel Tigner and Officer Jacqueline Conlan were dragged by the suspect who tried to drive away. Officers Tigner and Conlan, who were dragged about 300 yards by the speeding car, were seriously injured and were hospitalized. The driver finally crashed on Houston Levee and Shelby Drive.

Monday, both officers received Purple Heart awards for the extensive injuries they received while on duty. Also, for their actions, both officers also received a State of Tennessee proclamation, with the help from Tennessee State Rep. Kevin Vaughan’s office.