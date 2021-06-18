Two significant Memphis attorneys were honored Friday for their public service

Former Memphis and Shelby County mayor AC Wharton and his wife Ruby were honored with the TBA YLD Fellows William M. Leech Jr. Public Service Award.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — During a luncheon Friday, AC and Ruby Wharton were given the William M. Leech, Junior Public Service award from the Tennessee Bar Association for their service to the legal profession.

AC was Executive Director of Memphis Area Legal Services, Shelby County's Chief Public Defender, and an Ole Miss Law Professor before he became Mayor for both Shelby County and then Memphis.

Ruby also has decades of service as an attorney here in Memphis and in the community.

Wharton says he's honored by the award.

"Anytime your peers, your fellow professionals, who know us better than anyone else, see fit to honor the thousands of lawyers who could have received this award that my wife and I have been blessed to receive the award," says AC Wharton.