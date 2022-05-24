Part of Union Ave. in downtown Memphis to be dedicated to iconic WDIA DJ Bobby O'Jay

The Memphis City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to dedicate Union Avenue, from Riverside Drive to South Main Street, to the radio host.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council is honoring iconic longtime WDIA DJ Booby O’Jay, who passed away earlier this month.

Just last year, O’Jay was inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame. The WDIA DJ and program director worked in radio for more than 40 years, 38 of them in Memphis.