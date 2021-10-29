University of Memphis honors Maxine A. Smith with university center dedication

"Maxine Smith fought for change, if not most, all of her life,” said M. David Rudd, PhD, President University of Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis honored Civil Rights activist and Memphis native Maxine Smith with a dedication ceremony for the new U of M Maxine A. Smith University Center.

In 1957, Smith applied to the University of Memphis but was rejected because of her race. That brought national attention from the local NAACP chapter, which she joined, becoming its executive secretary in 1962.

Her life's work is notable, having helped organize the desegregation of Memphis public schools in the 1960s.

"Meaningful social change in our society doesn't just occur, it happens because of personal courage. In those cases where we have named different settings and buildings and other is because of personal courage. Maxine Smith fought for change, if not most, all of her life,” said M. David Rudd, PhD, President University of Memphis.

"The family, friends and everybody is very excited. She has received many awards in life and many positively. We are happy that this is the combination of the ones that she has received since she has passed away,” said Vasco Smith lll, Maxine Smith’s son.

Some of the features of the new university center include: two theaters, conference rooms, a grand ballroom, a sky-lit atrium, dining center, and much more.

Our own ABC 24 political analyst Otis Sanford was the master of ceremonies for the special dedication.