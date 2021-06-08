x
U.S. District Judge Debra Brown named first Black female chief federal judge in Mississippi

A Black woman, for the first time, will become a chief federal judge in Mississippi.
Credit: Capitol Area Bar Association
Judge Debra Brown

GREENVILLE, Miss — A Black woman, for the first time, will become a chief federal judge in Mississippi.

The state has two federal court districts — northern and southern. 

Court officials say U.S. District Judge Debra M. Brown will become the chief judge of the northern district during a ceremony Friday in Greenville.

She will receive the gavel from U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock, who remains on the federal bench but is ending a seven-year term in the top spot in the district. 

Brown was nominated to the federal bench in 2013 by then-President Barack Obama. 

