How to support veterans by taking a Bike Ride Across Tennessee, and attend job fairs along the way

The ‘Veterans Advantage: Cycle Across Tennessee’ is aimed at raising awareness of veterans’ services for job seekers and employers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Take a Bike Ride Across Tennessee, and maybe find a job at the same time.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and American Job Center are hosting the ‘Veterans Advantage: Cycle Across Tennessee’ to raise awareness of veterans’ services for job seekers and employers.

The bike ride begins at 8 a.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, at 155 Angelus St, Memphis. It will end Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Kingsport, TN.

The first leg will travel 29 miles to 6250 US-64 E in Oakland. The cyclists will stay in Oakland overnight and start again in the morning of April 5th. The second leg takes the cyclists to Bolivar.

At each stop, there will be job fair events at the American Job Centers.

Learn more about the Bike Ride HERE.