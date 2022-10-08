How DeSoto County is 'going green' to show support for veterans

‘Operation Green Light’ gets underway before the Veterans Day holiday on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeSoto County is launching a new initiative that leaders said will support military veterans. ‘Operation Green Light’ gets underway before the Veterans Day holiday on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

DeSoto County supervisors said county buildings will ‘go green’ Nov. 7 through 13, lit up with green lights as a show that veterans “are seen, appreciated, and supported.” The supervisors are asking that businesses, homeowners, and other cities and organizations join in by lighting buildings and homes green.

So why green? DeSoto County officials said green is the color of hope and renewal, and ‘greenlight’ often is used to signal moving forward or transitioning. “Changing one light to green is intended to start conversations regarding veterans, and ‘greenlight’ them forward as valued members of our communities,” said the news release.

“There are more than 11,200 veterans who call DeSoto County home,” said Supervisor Mark Gardner. “We want to raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans.”

“As the wife of a retired Marine Colonel, I understand the immense sacrifices made by our military members and their families,” said Supervisor Lee Caldwell. “We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service mattered, that we are grateful for their sacrifices, and that it is now our turn to make sure they are served by their county government and our community.”

“America's veterans are some of hardest-working and most humble men and women. Most don’t seek out recognition, or assistance,” said Supervisor Michael Lee. “Back home and out of uniform; they are more camouflaged than ever.”

“Even if you can’t place a green light on your home or building, we hope that seeing the green lights will spark a conversation about the services and needs of veterans,” said Supervisor Ray Denison.