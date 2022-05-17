Memphis man walking 100 miles to stop veteran suicide

Mark Gillim and his dog Draco pledged to walk 100 miles in their neighborhood during May to raise awareness to the issue of veteran suicide.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man and his dog are taking a walk during the month of May to raise awareness to the issue of veteran suicide.

Mark Gillim and his dog Draco are walking 100 miles during May in support of the organization Stop Soldier Suicide.

“We just want to bring awareness to the problems of soldier suicide and the underlining causes, drug addiction, PTSD, Financial problems, under employment, these are the things that contribute to soldier depression, anxiety and suicidal tendencies," Gillim said. "Military veterans have a higher rate of suicide than the general population. 50% higher."

Gillim said he decided to walk the 100 miles in his neighborhood.

“Our neighbors have been very supportive of what we’re doing," Gillim said. "We’ve had people come out and cheer us on, give us words of encouragement as we walk.”