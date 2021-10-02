Mid-South Veterans' families are getting a home

The Memphis VA Medical Center has been selected as one of twelve facilities to get a Fisher House.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis VA Medical Center has been selected as one of twelve facilities to get a Fisher House. Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin spoke with VA Director David Dunning and a veteran about what this means for the men who fought for our freedom. It's local good news.

"If it were not for the veterans, as we all say, freedoms that we enjoy we would not be enjoying them. And we know that freedom is not free. So, we can't do too much for our veterans," said Army Veteran Joseph Kyles.

Joseph Kyles served our country eleven years in the army. He's a Vietnam Vet. And he's beaming with joy because Memphis veterans will soon get a Fisher House, similar to the one you see here. A Fisher House serves as a home away from home for the families and caregivers of veterans while the veteran is receiving care at the Memphis VA Medical Center.

"There is no charge to stay at the VA when you're here - and so far, there has been over $55-million in savings to families that have stayed in Fisher Houses," said Memphis VA Medical Center Director David K. Dunning.

VA Medical Director David Dunning said not only will families be able to spend time with their loved one while they are hospitalized, they will also receive training to care for veterans once they return home.

"It's really focused on making sure that they get the care when they're here, but when they leave, they also have the ability to further that care and continue on with it," said Dunning.

In addition…

"We can also house veterans here that are getting care in our community facilities - like it's some service that I don't provide, but the veteran requires it, and Memphis is the only place they can get it. We also can extend that to where they can stay in our Fisher House while they're getting care in community hospitals," said Dunning.

And for veterans like Joseph Kyles, knowing their family is okay while veterans may have to be hospitalized will help ease veterans' minds.

"It takes a lot of the financial stress from veterans - from the families and veterans as well - because as the director say, it's all free," said Kyle.

And taking care of those that sacrificed for our freedom is local good news.

The Fisher House is expected to be completed within a year of two. It will be located next to the emergency room.