"We are not invisible" | Mid-South veterans gather to call attention to their needs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We are not invisible! That's the message from Mid-South veterans who took to the streets Wednesday.

The veterans gathered on North Main Street. They said they stood not to express anger, but sadness. Sadness because they said no one sees their needs.

They said they are blind, physically disabled, but yet they are still here after serving and protecting us.

"Our meaning for this gathering is very simple. We're just here to let everyone know that we're not invisible. And we came up with this idea when we were asked a question about it by government officials, 'Do you have an office?' And I knew right then that we were invisible,” said Leonard Perkins, President, Vietnam Veterans of America.