A look at how Mid-Southerners are honoring those who served for Veteran's Day

Folks across the Mid-South celebrated with parades, and honored service members with ceremonies.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday’s Veteran’s Day, when we thank those who have served our country in the military.

Bartlett ceremony

The city of Bartlett honored veterans Friday morning with a dedication ceremony at Veterans Park. Dozens of people and veterans gathered together as city leaders honored those who served.

United States Congressman David Kustoff spoke, and the Appling Middle School band performed.

People were also able to buy a brick to honor a veteran and have it placed in the memorial.

Downtown Memphis parade

In downtown Memphis, American Legion Post 27 held its annual Veterans' Day parade.

It has been three years since the group has been able to hold this parade, honoring those that fought for our freedom.