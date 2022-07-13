x
Veterans

Open House held at All Veterans Sportsplex in Memphis

There are future plans to renovate the golf course and build an onsite auditorium.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An open house was held Wednesday for the All Veterans Sportsplex.

Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1113 President Leonard Perkins said the center offers services to veterans, such as haircuts, shoeshines, medical assistance, fellowship, and other amenities.

The group moved to the facility in 2019, and wanted to let the public know about the work being done, and the help that is needed. They said they need about $4.5 million to get everything built and running.

Perkins said the facility is a therapeutic space for veterans who are physically challenged and visually challenged.

