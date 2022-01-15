Department of Veteran Affairs grants Tennessee over $38 million for veterans nursing home

Representative David Kustoff announced on Friday that the Department of Veteran Affairs is giving the state a grant to construct the nursing facility.

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — Friday, Tennessee State Representative David Kustoff announced that the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is granting the state of Tennessee a total of $38,136,485.24 towards the construction of the West Tennessee Veterans Nursing Home in Arlington.

“We are deeply grateful to the nearly half-million veterans living in Tennessee today,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “This new facility will ensure accessible, high-quality care for veterans who call West Tennessee home, and I thank the local, state and federal partners who worked to bring this tremendous resource to Arlington and the surrounding communities.”

“We couldn’t be any happier to see the West Tennessee Veterans Home finally begin construction after so many years. Communities and volunteers from nearby counties all helped through a grass roots campaign to help fund the local portion, and Arlington is fortunate to be the location to help take much needed care of so many veterans in the region. We look forward to eventually welcoming the staff and residents of the home and making them feel like a part of the Arlington family,” said Arlington Mayor Mike Wissman.

This is a major accomplishment for veterans in West Tennessee. Thank you to @GovBillLee, Arlington Mayor @mvw38002, Commissioner Amber Mills, & all of our local leaders for your continued leadership on this important effort. https://t.co/tGNotc201n — Rep. David Kustoff (@RepDavidKustoff) January 14, 2022

According to the Daily Memphian, the nursing facility will sit on 28.6 acres at 5240 Elm Park St. and will benefit veterans, their spouses and Gold Star parents. The Arlington facility will join other Tennessee veterans’ homes in Humboldt, Clarksville, Murfreesboro, Knoxville, and Cleveland.