Family & friends remember beloved veterans on this special day

Across Shelby County, people paused Wednesday to honor and remember the men and women who served.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Veterans are tough.

So tough that no virus, no pandemic, can destroy their memories.

Men and women fought for this country. Some didn’t survive the battle.

Others came home to make this country an even better place.

Grace Durham‘s husband was one of those people. He fought against injustice right up until he died earlier this year.

Grace Durham had to be at her husband’s grave at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Veterans Day is a tough day for her.

“Yes it is,” she said. “Very emotional. It’s because he only died in February. I miss him so much.”

They can’t defeat time. It always wins. Air Force Veteran Don Wothers died several weeks ago. His wife is attending her first Veterans Day service without him.

“People will never understand this,” she said. “Never understand the cost to families and the fact that these men and women have given their lives for our freedom.”

People enlist.

If you enlist, you might serve in a war.

If you serve in war, you might get killed.

If you live, you try to make this country a better place.

This is why Frederick Durham said this is not a sad day.