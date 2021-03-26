Vietnam veterans honored at commemorative celebration

The Memphis Vet Center hosts annual event to honor those who served during the Vietnam War.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — NEWS RELEASE FROM U.S. DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS:

Memphis Vet Center to Host a Vietnam Commemorative Celebration on March 26

Memphis, Tennessee – Each year, the Nation observes Vietnam War Veterans Day to honor all those who served during the Vietnam War and Vietnam era.

In an effort to thank and honor U.S. Vietnam Veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice on behalf of the Nation, the Memphis Vet Center will host a commemorative celebration at its new location at 2605 Nonconnah Boulevard, Suite 160, Memphis, TN 38132.

The celebration will be held on Friday, March 26 during three time frames (10:00 AM, Noon & 2:00 PM) in an effort to maintain compliance with CDC guidelines.

Veterans and their family members are invited to come out and learn about Vet Center services and other information.Staff will be available to discuss transitional needs and to connect veterans to VA and community resources.

The Mobile Vet Center (MVC) will be on site. MVCs are customized motorized vehicles, closely resembling RVs, are equipped with confidential counseling space and a state-of-the-art communication system. This unit allows Veterans to receive counseling for post-traumatic stress issues, military sexual trauma, marriage and family counseling, and information on VA benefits in a comfortable environment.

The MVC also serves as part of the VA emergency response program.Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD214 (military discharge paper) to assist in determining eligibility for services.

For more information contact the Memphis Vet Center staff members, Frederick Smith or Denesse Torpoco, at 901-522-3950.