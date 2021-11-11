We don't know all their names, but we owe them so much

Memphians are honoring those who answered the call and sacrificed everything this Veteran's Day.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All over the country on November 11th, Americans celebrate and honor those that served in the United States armed forces. Across the U.S., there is an estimate of 19.5 million veterans. Thursday, Memphians found different ways to pay tribute and honor our veterans.

The West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery has over 26,000 headstones and each one had its own flag. Due to COVID, the cemetery did not hold its usual formal ceremony, but instead had a flyover along with a 21 gun salute and taps.

"I think everybody should be up in arms about the individuals that are here, whether they served our country in war times or peace time, that we have to honor them, their service and the peace that they brought to us," said Retired Marine Charlie Wells, Sr.

In Cordova, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School invited local veterans to come and share their stories of their time in the service to the students. Each veteran received a card made by a student thanking them for the sacrifice they made for this country.

"It is very important for all of our students to recognize the service of our heroes, our veterans who have done so much for our county and for them to be able to interact with the different veterans and learn their stories and their sacrifices," said Principal Alicia Brown.

Then, the group Quilts of Valor was able to make 22 quilts for local veterans. A Quilt of Valor is a quality, handmake quilt that is machine or hand quilted and awarded to a service member or a veteran who has been touched by war.

To donate towards the Quilts of Valor outreach to purchase fabric and batting, please click here: https://qovf.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/qovf/donation.jsp?campaign=696&