West Tennessee veteran honored for sacrifice ahead of Veteran's Day

Thursday, the cemetery will hold an event to honor the more than 26,000 people buried there, with a flag on every grave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The nation honors the men and women who have served our country for Veterans Day Thursday.

Folks came out to honor and pay their respects to the veteran for his sacrifice for serving as a way of saying thank you.

"It recognizes the veterans that have sacrificed so much for this country and it just fills my heart when I look around and I see people that have no idea who this gentleman was. All they knew is he served the country and he kept us safe during his time,” said Pete Thedford, State Captain for Patriot Guard Riders.