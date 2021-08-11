We will always love Whitney Houston's big voice and heart

Houston's light may have dimmed nearly a decade ago, but her star continues to shine.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — We will always love Whitney Houston.

She gave us "The Greatest Love of All," she wanted to dance with somebody and I wanted to be the one. For "One Moment in Time," she gave us her magnificent voice.

Top that off with a heart as big as her voice.

Houston broke hearts around the world when she died nearly a decade ago, but not before she shattered records selling millions of albums collecting 2 Emmy's, 8 Grammy's and more American Music Awards than any woman in a single year.

Grammy winning saxophonist and Memphian, Kirk Whalum toured around the world with Houston.

"Clive Davis, the great producer at Arista, he knew that from the beginning. Now this young lady is going to speak to the nation. Like she's going to be everybody's," said Whalum.

Houston kicked down the doors of pop by pouring in the gospel and soul of her roots.

Genius in itself and the charts proved it, but it would also prove be the first hurdle of super stardom Houston would face.

"Then the reaction that her quote, unquote audience of black folks had to that was not very healthy, ya know. It was kind of selfish and they resented her for being too big. Ya know, you're just too big for us," said Whalum.

Knowing Houston longed to be loved by her own, Whalum says none of that changed the intentions of her heart.

"She was just so generous. When we were back in South Africa in '94 with Apartheid she paid for us to go on Safari. She couldn't go, of course, she had all kinds of photo shoots, interviews so she said you guys go and she footed the bill," said Whalum.

From the Whitney Houston Foundation for kids, UNCF and the donation of proceeds from her iconic Super Bowl 25 performance of the "National Anthem" to military families showed the size of her heart.

Singer and recording artist Karen Brown never met Houston. but felt her impact.

"Her life, if you just study it a little bit, it's of great impact. Especially, if you're a new artist trying to figure things out or whatever, Whitney Houston's life is great to look at because it teaches you how to deal with the highs the lows," said Brown.