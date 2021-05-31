West Memphis Chief of Police announces retirement

Chief Eddie West will retire July 31, 2021, after 40 years of service to the community.

WEST MEMPHIS, Arkansas — The West Memphis Chief of Police is stepping down after more than four decades of service. Mayor Marco McClendon said Chief Eddie West will retire July 31, 2021.

“I have been honored to serve the city that I love. I’m proud of the men and women of the West Memphis Police Department and the progress that we have made together. My goal has always been to make West Memphis a safer city, and together with the officers, support staff, Mayor McClendon and the City Council, we have done that,” Chief West said in a statement to Local 24 News.