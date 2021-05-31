West Memphis Chief of Police announces retirement

WEST MEMPHIS, Arkansas — The West Memphis Chief of Police is stepping down after more than four decades of service. Mayor Marco McClendon said Chief Eddie West will retire July 31, 2021.
“I have been honored to serve the city that I love. I’m proud of the men and women of the West Memphis Police Department and the progress that we have made together. My goal has always been to make West Memphis a safer city, and together with the officers, support staff, Mayor McClendon and the City Council, we have done that,” Chief West said in a statement to Local 24 News.
Mayor McClendon added, “Chief West’s contributions to the West Memphis Police Department and the City of West Memphis will still be evident long after his retirement, and for that I’m grateful to him. His unprecedented focus on community policing and accomplishments in improving our crime statistics have made West Memphis a safer city and contributed greatly to our Winning Streak. I join the citizens of West Memphis in wishing Chief West the very best in his next chapter.”