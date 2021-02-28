West Memphis church throws drive-thru birthday party for pastor

Sunday, the folks at New Mount Zion Baptist Church made their pastor feel special on his big day.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many are still having to hold special “socially distanced” celebrations for their birthdays.

Sunday, the folks at New Mount Zion Baptist Church made their pastor feel special on his big day. They organized a drive-thru party to show Pastor James Morgan they care.

Morgan told us he's 59 and feels great!

“When I was small, I though 59 was an old person with a cane with their hand, but I feel like I’m 35 today. I’m blessed by God to have the opportunity,” he said.