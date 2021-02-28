x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

People

West Memphis church throws drive-thru birthday party for pastor

Sunday, the folks at New Mount Zion Baptist Church made their pastor feel special on his big day.
Credit: Janice Bridges
New Mount Zion Baptist Church of West Memphis, Pastor James L Morgan, Jr, turns 59 and gets a drive-by parade from his flock today to celebrate! Credit: Janice Bridges

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many are still having to hold special “socially distanced” celebrations for their birthdays.

Sunday, the folks at New Mount Zion Baptist Church made their pastor feel special on his big day. They organized a drive-thru party to show Pastor James Morgan they care.

Morgan told us he's 59 and feels great!

 “When I was small, I though 59 was an old person with a cane with their hand, but I feel like I’m 35 today. I’m blessed by God to have the opportunity,” he said.

If you want to visit Mount Zion safely, they offer virtual services. Learn more HERE.

Credit: Janice Bridges
New Mount Zion Baptist Church of West Memphis, Pastor James L Morgan, Jr, turns 59 and gets a drive-by parade from his flock today to celebrate! Credit: Janice Bridges

Related Articles