West Memphis has a new Assistant Police Chief

Bradley started off as a patrolman in 2004 and was promoted Tuesday to Assistant Police Chief for the West Memphis Police Department.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Mayor Marco McClendon named Brent Bradley as the new Assistant Chief of the West Memphis Police Department on Tuesday.

"Through hard work and his commitment to serving the people of West Memphis, Brent has risen through the ranks to earn this leadership role and I am expecting him to do well in it," said Mayor McClendon.

Brent Bradley is a native West Memphian and started as a patrolman in 2004. In 2017, Bradley was named the Crittenden County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Office of Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. Bradley helped co-create and supervise the highly effective Violent Crime Suppression Unit (VCSU).

"I would like to thank Mayor McClendon for the opportunity to continue to serve the people of West Memphis. I look forward to working with the men and women of our department who put their lives on the line every day to protect and serve the City of West Memphis," said Bradley.