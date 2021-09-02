x
West Tennessee police chief dies of COVID-related illness

Newbern Police said Thursday Chief Richard “Red” Barnes died of COVID-related illness and had underlying health issues.
NEWBERN, Tenn. — A West Tennessee police chief has died of COVID-19 related issues.

Chief Barnes had been with the Newbern Police Department for more than 40 years. He also served as a pastor in the area.

“Chief Richard “Red” Barnes will always have a special place in the hearts and minds of the Newbern Police Department and his brothers and sisters in blue,” said Newbern Police in a post on Facebook. “Rest in peace Chief Barnes, Unit 400 is now 10-7. We will take over your watch, Sir.”

