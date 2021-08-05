Wrestling world mourns death of “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton

Eaton’s death announcement comes one day after the passing of wrestler Bert Prentice.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the second day in a row, wrestling fans are mourning the loss of a member of the wrestling family.

Thursday, the National Wrestling Alliance tweeted that Bobby Eaton died. The NWA said, “The National Wrestling Alliance is saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton. We send our love to his friends and family. His impact & legacy will always be remembered. #NWAFam”

WWE on BT Sport tweeted, “Everyone at BT Sport sends their thoughts to the family and friends of ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton. A tag team specialist, his work as one half of The Midnight Express will go down as some of the greatest ever. It set the blueprint. RIP, 1958-2021”

WWE wrestler Bobby Fulton tweeted, “This is the hardest post to make. Anymore it’s almost daily I hear the passing of a friend a brother in the ring. I just got word one of Wrestling’s best ever in the ring and out. Beautiful Bobby Eaton has passed away. We all love Bobby! #RIPBobbyEaton.

