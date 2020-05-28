Yet another Memphian to be inducted in barbecue hall of fame

Cozy Corner’s Desiree Robinson will inducted in The American Royal Barbecue Hall of Fame

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — To be honest, it would be bigger news if Memphians were not inducted in a barbecue hall of fame, but that was not the case Wednesday.

Desiree Robinson of Cozy Corner was named one of three new inductees in The American Royal Barbecue Hall of Fame. Robinson co-founded the restaurant in 1977.

Robinson will be inducted during a ceremony September 19 during the 2020 American Royal World Series of Barbecue at the Kansas Speedway.