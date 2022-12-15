Adopt a pet at MAS, get a $50 gift card during 12 Hours of Christmas event

The event on Saturday, Dec. 17 will also drop adoption fees to $12. in 2021, the event saw 150 animals adopted.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services is currently experiencing a crisis-level overcapacity of animals at their shelter, with anywhere from 25 to 30 animals coming into their shelter daily, and they are reaching out to the Memphis community this Holiday Season to help spread cheer to both pets and people.

MAS' 12 Hours of Christmas is Saturday, Dec. 17, at their location, 2350 Appling City Cove, and will be offering $12 adoption fees and $50 gift cards to pet stores for adopters all day.

The shelter will extend their hours (normally 12 to 4 p.m. daily) to 12 hours for the event.

In the shelter’s "holiday wonderland," every pet that gets adopted will get to choose a gift from under the Christmas tree to take home with them. Hot chocolate will be available for human guests, and adopters can take their first family photo in front of a holiday backdrop.

“In 2021, this event was the happiest day of the year for us as we watched over 150 dogs and cats get families of their own,” said Alexis Pugh, MAS Director. “We’re hoping for another Christmas miracle where we get to see our kennels emptied out again and see dogs and cats who’ve sat here for months, overlooked, finally get picked.”

MAS was awarded $10,000 from the nonprofit Best Friends to achieve positive outcomes for the pets in their care. This grant also funded the shelter’s Fall Foster Challenge, held in October.