BrewBakers Barkery bakes recycled dog treats from local brewery grains

Business is staying afloat during COVID-19 pandemic while also staying eco-friendly

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Meg Bender, the owner of BrewBakers Barkery in Memphis, was in the middle of preparing for summer festivals and events to sell dog treats when the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak hit. Instead of letting it hold business back, she and her staff decided to think outside of the box.

She said it started when her brother attended an event in St. Louis that featured dog treats made from the grains leftover from local breweries. When her brother brought home some of the treats, she said her dogs went crazy for them, which gave her the idea to bring this concept to the Memphis area.

She immediately thought of all the great breweries in Memphis that could help make this idea possible.

Her team spent some time experimenting with different recipes and finally came to one with four key ingredients: eggs, peanut butter, the beer grains, and organic wheat flour.

Bender says that it's a great way to recycle grains and make a dog's day.

She hopes to have her treats back up in markets and festivals once the city opens back up.