Buddy is one step closer to his happily ever after

Buddy looks brand new, and he is looking for a forever home.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After several months of recovery from extensive abuse, Buddy the dog is ready to start the next chapter of his survival story now that he is cleared for release.

Tunica Humane Society said that Buddy has made tremendous progress over the last 10 months, recalling his “horrific” injuries.

“His courage and determination to survive has inspired us all,” Tunica Humane Society said. “As horrific as Buddy's injuries were, he never lost his faith in the goodness of mankind.”

Buddy was set on fire in April of 2021. Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance said a juvenile in Tate County confessed to tying an electrical cord around the dog's neck and setting it on fire. Below is a picture of Buddy's original injuries.

Although Buddy is well and ready for his forever home, his caretakers at the hospital are still looking for his perfect adoption family.

Recovery veterinarian Dr. Betsy Swanson agreed to foster him after his transition from the hospital at Mississippi State to at-home living.

According to Tunica Human Society, Swanson orchestrated Buddy’s recovery, and she remained by his side every step of the way.