Calling all dogs and dog lovers! New dog park opens in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — There’s a new place to play with “man’s best friend” in West Memphis. Officials cut the ribbon Friday on the Westwood Dog Park. It’s the first-ever park for dogs in West Memphis. It features separate areas for small and large dogs, sports benches, water fountains, a fire hydrant, and more.

“When COVID came, it isolated more people in their houses, which prohibited them from bringing their dogs out. But it also allowed them to get closer to their animals. I just think this is a great opportunity now since we're hopefully recovering and getting on the other side of COVID, that families can come out and enjoy the park with their animals,” said West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon.