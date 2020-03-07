Fireworks and dogs: tips to keep your beloved pets safe

The high-pitched squeals, loud booms, and bright flashes from fireworks can send even the bravest dogs running.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The 4th of July often is a stressful time for our pets, with more running away during the holiday than any other day of the year.

The high-pitched squeals, loud booms, and bright flashes from fireworks can send even the bravest dogs running.

“They're not used to it, it's extremely loud on their ears, and so, historically, we've seen a real increase in the number of pets that turn up missing or lost because they get nervous, because they're outside in the yard, and they end up getting loose because they're trying to escape that loud fireworks sound,” said Alexis Puch, Memphis Animal Services Director.

Pugh has some suggestions for how to keep your pet safe this weekend.