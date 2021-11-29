Horn Lake Animal Shelter faces euthanization decisions for the first time in nearly 3 years

Little Lilly has been at the Horn Lake Animal Shelter for well over a year. Her little face is covered in scars where she was either taught to fight or was a bait dog. We have tried so many times to reintroduce her to other dogs but she just isnt going to go for it so she continues to linger at our shelter because she is not dog or cat friendly. What Lilly is, is the sweetest lovebug ever, she loves people, she adores children. Every one of us at some point in our very hectic day makes sure to go hug and kiss on this little 35 lb pibble. We all love her so so much. When you go out in the yard with her to play she gets the zoomies every time showing pure happiness at any attention being lavished on her. This little girl in the video is Avery, she is one of our staffs 6 year old daughter who heads straight for Lillys kennel or whatever yard she is in the second she gets there. They will play and run and hug each other for hours. Please, Im begging everyone who reads this story to please share it, please tell everyone you know about this adorable pibble named Lilly. My mission is to get this dog in a home by Christmas. She must be the only animal in the home and must have a fenced yard. Watch this video at least twice and see the pure adoration in this dogs eyes as she looks at Avery. See the pure love coming from this plain little brown dog that has stolen all of our hearts.