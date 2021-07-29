Keep your pets safe from the brutal heat

Memphis Animal Services is offering kennels and supplies for any dog owners who need them.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With temperatures reaching dangerous levels of 100 degrees and with heat indexes even higher, Memphis Animal Services is calling all pet owners to limit outdoor time for their dogs.

But there are dozens of owners who haven't brought their pets inside, so crews are picking up dogs. That means kennel space is at crisis levels.

"It's an emergency. Our kennels are filling up. We can't keep up at this pace, so we desperately need citizens in our community to do the right thing for their pets. Please, please make sure your pet has access to fresh water, proper shelter and shade and the very best place to give them those things is inside the four walls of your home," said Memphis Animal Services Director Alexis Pugh.

Memphis Animal Services is offering kennels and supplies for any dog owners who need them. They are also asking for fosters and adopters to help with the heavy load. All adoptions are $20 through Saturday.

Save lives by fostering an adult dog from Memphis Animal Services! Kennel space is at crisis-level. Can you help? Posted by Memphis Animal Services on Thursday, July 29, 2021