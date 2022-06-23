Interested in fostering a pet? Head to Memphis Animal Services this weekend for a special meet and greet

The public is invited to visit the shelter at 2350 Appling City Cove on Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 25, 2022, from noon to 4 p.m. each day.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Anyone considering fostering a pet is invited to an open house this weekend at Memphis Animal Services.

It’s part of the National Foster Pet Open House event going on at shelters across the country with Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers. The public is invited to visit the shelter at 2350 Appling City Cove on Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 25, 2022, from noon to 4 p.m. each day.

Visitors will meet current foster parents to hear about their experiences, and check out the pets available for fostering.

“A foster parent can absolutely be the difference between life and death for a pet in a shelter,” said Alexis Pugh, Director of Memphis Animal Services, in a news release. “Through our partnership with Petco Love, we’re excited to take part in National Foster a Pet Month and build on this event’s positive momentum to help save more lives year-round.”

“Ending preventable euthanasia of shelter pets is possible today,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Data tells us that if we could encourage 2% more of the 85-million pet-owning households to foster just one pet a year, we can eliminate preventable euthanasia and save the lives of the 800,000 shelter animals at risk of euthanization in the U.S. annually.”

Petco Love is also holding a contest for families who end up waving goodbye to their foster pets as they go off to a great home with its #MyFosterBreakUp story contest. The contest features Foster Breakup Kits giveaways and a playlist to help foster pet parents through their goodbyes. Foster parents can enter to win by sharing their breakup letter from their foster pet on Instagram using the hashtag #MyFosterBreakUp from June 1 –30. They could even win $10,000 for the organization they foster from.

Petco Love also recently launched a new national database, Petco Love Lost, using pet facial recognition technology to help reunite missing animals with their families.

To learn more about Memphis Animal Services, visit memphisanimalservices.com/.