Memphis Animal Services hosts "Senior Prom" to get older pets adopted

Adoptable pets five-years-old and up will have their adoption fees waived and come with a new adopter package.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services (MAS) looks to highlight its senior pets with an adoption event. Saturday, April 22, MAS's "Senior Prom" adoption event will waive adoption fees for all dogs and cats five-years-old and up.

Pets will be dressed up to match a 90's prom theme, and MAS plans to take plenty of pictures. They'll even vote on prom king and queen.

Fees are being waived by Fairy Godparents, who sponsor the fees. If you'd like to sponsor an adoption, you can here. Adopters will also be sent home with 20% off a purchase at Hollywood Feed, a free bag of pet food and $5 off a custom ID tag for their new pet.

Anyone can attend the event and enter to win a Hollywood Feed prize giveaway, including a Mississippi-made bed, treats and toys

"We love pets of any age at Hollywood Feed, but seniors are extra special to us," said Shawn McGhee, president and CEO of Hollywood Feed. "We’re happy to be able to make this event possible to get as many senior pets as we can out of the shelter and into loving homes."

According to ASPCA, the adoption rate for senior dogs is 25%, compared to a 60% rate for younger dogs. MAS hopes this event will shine a light on the benefits that come with an older pet.