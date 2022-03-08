Help urgently needed | Memphis Animal Services offering 'name your own price' to adopt in August

MAS said they do not have a single open dog kennel, and need people to help by adopting or fostering.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services is in desperate need of adopters and fosters. So for the rest of August 2022, folks can name their own price to adopt.

Adoption fees usually run $20-$80 and include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, collar/leash, customized ID tags, FeLV test for cats, and heartworm test and treatment medications if needed for dogs. For August, adopters get all of that, and can pay what they want.

For anyone who can’t commit to a long-term adoption, but would like to foster, they are also looking for people to take in animals for two weeks ahead of an upcoming transport. Fill out the dog foster application at https://www.memphistn.gov/animal-services/i-want-to-foster/ before you arrive, or you can fill it out at the shelter.

MAS is open seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 2350 Appling City Cove in northeast Memphis.

Check out the animals available and the adoption process at https://www.memphistn.gov/animal-services/i-want-to-adopt/.