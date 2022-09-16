MAS waiving adoption fees for National Adoption Weekend

September 16-18 Memphis Animal Services is waiving all adoption fees to celebrate National Adoption Weekend.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services is making this weekend the perfect time to adopt a furry friend.

From Sept. 16-18, MAS is waiving all adoption fees on dogs and cats to celebrate National Adoption Weekend.

The event is a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society to help get shelter dogs and cats into their forever homes.

Online, some commenters criticized waiving fees, saying reduced rates increase adoptions by those who can't afford to care for a dog.

"Reduced fee and fee-waived adoptions are industry best practices. These types of events have been studied and the data shows no major differences between quality/length of adoption for these adoptions and regular-price adoptions," MAS said in a Facebook post.