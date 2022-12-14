Millington pet cemetery offers full funeral services to pets, including full headstones for police K9s

The Dixie Memorial Pet Gardens in Millington provides the same funeral services to pets that human loved ones would expect. We went to Millington to take a look.

Example video title will go here for this video

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Many people consider their pets to be a full member of their family, and one pet cemetery in Millington is giving those pet owners the memorial services a member of the family deserves.

Barbara Wells began Dixie Memorial Pet Gardens in 1992 as a way to remember her fallen pet terrier, Dixie. Eventually, the small memorial grew into one of the largest pet cemeteries in the country.

Since they've opened, Dixie Memorial Pet Gardens has provided full-service pet memorials to dogs, cats, mice, Guinea pigs, birds, miniature horses and even a camel.

Among their many memorial service options provided to pet owners, the gardens include full headstones and funeral services for police K-9s and service dogs that pass away.

“I have three working dogs out here, Max, Danny and Boris,” said Charlie Coleman, a Tipton County Sheriff's Deputy. "We had the funeral, the officers carried the casket out to the grave...It gets to you."

The pet gardens also has a physical rainbow bridge which leads to a scatter garden, where pet owners can carry their pet's remains over and spread.



"It brings people a lot of peace to cross our rainbow bridge and see the pets remains respectfully scattered," said Barbara Wells, the owner of Dixie Memorial Pet Gardens. "They know where their pet’s final resting place is here on earth.”